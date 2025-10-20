Alaska Delegation Presses for Federal Disaster Declaration for Western Alaska Storm Devastation





ANCHORAGE, ALASKA—U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and Congressman Nick Begich (all R-Alaska) today sent a letter urging President Donald Trump to approve Governor Mike Dunleavy’s (R-Alaska) request for a federal disaster declaration in response to the devastation of communities in Western Alaska, particularly throughout the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region, from the remnants of Typhoon Halong. Once the President approves a major disaster declaration, additional federal resources can be deployed.

“While first responders, tribal and local governments, and State emergency management personnel have acted swiftly and effectively, the scale of this disaster surpasses the State’s ability and capacity to respond without federal support,” the delegation members wrote. “With winter fast approaching, and transportation and broadband connectivity limited, there is an urgent need for federal aid to repair housing, restore utilities, and secure heating fuel before severe winter conditions set in.”

On October 9 and 12, Governor Dunleavy issued a state disaster declaration, mobilizing additional state resources across Western Alaska. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is currently supporting efforts to make damage assessments and working with the State of Alaska and tribe to provide technical assistance.

Below is the full text of the delegation’s letter.

President Donald J. Trump

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20500

Dear President Trump:

We write to urge your swift approval of Governor Mike Dunleavy’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration under Section 401 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act following the severe storm and coastal flooding in Western Alaska caused by the remnants of Typhoon Halong. This significant storm affected thousands of miles of coast, spanning the Aleutian Islands to the North Slope. Immediate federal assistance is needed to support Alaskans recovering from the damage of this storm and to mitigate the impact of future severe weather events.

Between October 9 and 13, powerful winds exceeding 100 miles per hour and record-high water levels caused severe damage to homes, businesses, personal property, utilities, fuel storage facilities, runways, and other critical infrastructure across numerous villages, particularly throughout the Yukon–Kuskokwim Delta region. On October 9 and 12, Governor Dunleavy issued a state disaster declaration, mobilizing additional state emergency resources across Western Alaska. However, the preliminary devastation rivals, and in some areas exceeds, the impacts of Typhoon Merbok in 2022, when many of these same communities had not yet completed rebuilding or received full recovery assistance before this latest storm struck.

While first responders, tribal and local governments, and State emergency management personnel have acted swiftly and effectively, the scale of this disaster surpasses the State’s ability and capacity to respond without federal support. With winter fast approaching, and transportation and broadband connectivity limited, there is an urgent need for federal aid to repair housing, restore utilities, and secure heating fuel before severe winter conditions set in.

We appreciate the ongoing coordination of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) with the State of Alaska on emergency and search- and-rescue operations, and we encourage your Administration to act quickly on the Governor’s request so that federal partners can deploy urgently needed personnel, equipment, and resources to affected areas without delay. In light of the extraordinary circumstances, and consistent with the action taken following Typhoon Merbok, we also request that the Administration authorize a 100 percent federal cost share for emergency work during this recovery.

The people of Western Alaska are once again facing the onset of winter and the immense challenge of rebuilding in the aftermath of another coastal storm. Quick federal action will help ensure that families remain safe, critical services are restored, and communities are stabilized before winter arrives. We stand ready to support the coordinated response and recovery efforts necessary to help Alaskans rebuild stronger and safer.