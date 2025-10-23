Alaska Delegation Applauds President Trump’s Approval of Federal Disaster Declaration for Western Alaska





WASHINGTON— U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and Congressman Nick Begich (all R-Alaska) Wednesday thanked President Donald Trump for swiftly approving Governor Mike Dunleavy’s (R-Alaska) request for a federal disaster declaration in response to the widespread devastation caused by the remnants of Typhoon Halong across Western Alaska, particularly throughout the Yukon–Kuskokwim Delta region. President Trump also announced an initial $25 million in disaster relief funding to expeditiously cover initial recovery expenses as the state conducts damage and cost assessments, which will result in further federal relief funds.

The declaration will enable federal agencies, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), to deploy additional resources to support recovery and rebuilding efforts. This announcement follows a letter sent to President Trump last Friday by the Alaska congressional delegation pressing for a federal disaster declaration and highlighting the swift and coordinated efforts of Alaska’s first responders, tribal governments, and state emergency personnel.

“I raised Alaska’s disaster declaration directly with President Trump yesterday at the White House and thank him for quickly approving it to ensure impacted western communities have federal support in the wake of Typhoon Halong,” said Senator Murkowski. “I also appreciate FEMA’s expedited review of this request, which is one of the quickest federal responses in recent years. To all Alaskans impacted, please know that your congressional delegation, state, and nation stand united and will continue to coordinate recovery efforts as you move forward.”

“I want to sincerely thank President Trump for promptly approving the Governor’s request for a federal disaster declaration,” Senator Sullivan said. “Yesterday, I spoke directly with the President about the devastating situation across Western Alaska and this Emergency Declaration. This swift approval means critical federal resources can now begin flowing to communities across the Yukon–Kuskokwim Delta that were hit hard by Typhoon Halong’s remnants. Thousands of Alaskans have lost homes, businesses, personal property, and essential infrastructure—fuel storage sites, runways, and utilities—as winter approaches. I plan on being in Western Alaska this weekend with top FEMA and DHS officials, and my team and I will continue working closely with the Trump administration and our state, local, and tribal partners to make sure these incredible Alaskans get the help they need to recover and return to their communities.”

“President Trump’s swift approval of the disaster declaration will bring critical federal resources to families and communities across Western Alaska and ensure that federal resources will be deployed quickly to help these families restore their homes and repair vital infrastructure,” said Congressman Begich. “When I visited Western Alaska last month, I witnessed firsthand the strength and resiliency of Alaskans in the Yukon-Kuskokwim region. I’m grateful for the strong partnership among our federal, state, and local teams to assist those in need. Our focus as a delegation remains on ensuring every Alaskan family impacted by this storm receives the resources and support needed throughout the long process of rebuilding their lives.”