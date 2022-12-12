Alaska Department of Health Weekly COVID-19 and Influenza Update

COVID-19 transmission continued to occur in most parts of Alaska during the week of November 27 – December 03, 2022. There is no clear overall trend.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has been generally stable over the past few weeks (see graph below illustrating hospital beds occupied by persons with COVID-19). Most parts of Alaska are at the “low” COVID Community Level as defined by CDC. Learn more about CDC’s recommended prevention steps at each community level here.

Influenza activity in Alaska continued to increase last week. We are seeing more influenza earlier in the year than we have in past seasons.

Now is a good time to receive an annual influenza vaccine and a COVID-19 booster shot. Visit vaccines.gov to find your COVID-19 booster and influenza vaccine. Bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines are recommended for everyone ages 5 years and older who completed the primary series or received their most recent booster dose at least 2 months ago. COVID-19 and seasonal influenza transmission is now occurring in many Alaska communities. See the updates section for more information.

Docket is a free app that provides easy access to official vaccination records. You can download and carry a digital copy of your records anywhere at any time. For more information visit vaccinationrecords.alaska.gov.

People with symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested immediately. Those who test positive should notify contacts who may have been exposed. People with COVID-19 should isolate for at least 5 full days after their symptoms start (or positive test result in asymptomatic people) and wear a mask after leaving isolation. See CDC guidance on isolation for details. Treatments are available for people at higher risk of severe disease. See the updates section below for more information.

People who have been exposed to COVID-19 should wear a mask for 10 full days and get tested at least 5 full days after exposure. Learn more about what to do if exposed. CDC no longer recommends quarantine of exposed persons in most settings, regardless of vaccination status.