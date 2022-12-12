Alaska Department of Health Weekly COVID-19 and Influenza Update

By on Comments Off on Alaska Department of Health Weekly COVID-19 and Influenza Update


  • COVID-19 transmission continued to occur in most parts of Alaska during the week of November 27 – December 03, 2022. There is no clear overall trend.

  • The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has been generally stable over the past few weeks (see graph below illustrating hospital beds occupied by persons with COVID-19). Most parts of Alaska are at the “low” COVID Community Level as defined by CDC. Learn more about CDC’s recommended prevention steps at each community level here.

  • Influenza activity in Alaska continued to increase last week. We are seeing more influenza earlier in the year than we have in past seasons.

  • Now is a good time to receive an annual influenza vaccine and a COVID-19 booster shot. Visit vaccines.gov to find your COVID-19 booster and influenza vaccine. Bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines are recommended for everyone ages 5 years and older who completed the primary series or received their most recent booster dose at least 2 months ago. COVID-19 and seasonal influenza transmission is now occurring in many Alaska communities. See the updates section for more information.

  • Docket is a free app that provides easy access to official vaccination records. You can download and carry a digital copy of your records anywhere at any time. For more information visit vaccinationrecords.alaska.gov.

  • People with symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested immediately. Those who test positive should notify contacts who may have been exposed. People with COVID-19 should isolate for at least 5 full days after their symptoms start (or positive test result in asymptomatic people) and wear a mask after leaving isolation. See CDC guidance on isolation for details. Treatments are available for people at higher risk of severe disease. See the updates section below for more information.

  • People who have been exposed to COVID-19 should wear a mask for 10 full days and get tested at least 5 full days after exposure. Learn more about what to do if exposed. CDC no longer recommends quarantine of exposed persons in most settings, regardless of vaccination status.

  • Respiratory viruses circulate year-round in Alaska. Actions such as staying home when sick, washing hands, and improving ventilation can protect you, your family, and your community from COVID-19, influenza, and other infectious diseases. See an Alaska Public Health Alert Network message from September and a CDC Health Advisory from November for information on a variety of respiratory viruses.

See also  Amy Pohl Dies in Ester Fire Saturday

COVID-19

  , , , , ,

Alaska Department of Health Weekly COVID-19 and Influenza Update added by on
View all posts by