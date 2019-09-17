Alaska Department of Public Safety Celebrates National Forensic Science Week

- Home
(ANCHORAGE) – The Alaska Department of Public Safety is recognizing National Forensic Science Week (September 15-21, 2019) and the contributions of forensic scientists who apply scientific principles and analytical methods to the examination of evidence that leads to the arrest and conviction of lawbreakers.
“Advances in forensic science have revolutionized the criminal investigative process, said Commissioner Amanda Price. “The women and men who put their tremendous skills and knowledge to work analyzing evidence left behind at crime scenes are making Alaska safer for everyone, so I ask all Alaskans to join me in recognizing and thanking our forensic scientists for their hard work.”
During this year’s National Forensic Science Week, staff from the Alaska Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory will present at a UAA chemistry seminar. Undergraduates in their senior year will get to hear what a career in forensic science is really like and hopefully become inspired to join the next generation of scientists at the Alaska State Crime Lab.
Above and beyond the daily tasks involved when performing high quality casework, staff from the Alaska Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory have hosted numerous tours to community members and stakeholders and participated in numerous outreach activities over the past year. The lab’s participation in CSI Summer Camp also continued this summer where middle to high school aged scientists in training were able to process mock crime scenes, analyze collected evidence, and even present their findings in a mock trial.
“Forensic Science professionals are often reserved and shun the spotlight but it’s nice for our staff to be recognized for the outstanding work they do, said David Kanaris, Chief, Forensic Laboratories. “Across the board from forensic scientist to maintenance staff we have an extremely talented team who are dedicated to the mission.”
Due to the Crime Lab’s internationally recognized expertise in latent development, Chief David Kanaris has been invited and will be lecturing in November at the Singapore National Police Conference titled “Redefining Forensics, Advancing Investigations”.
Written by: Timothy Despain | DPS on Sep 17, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News