Alaska DOT&PF Awarded $1.13 Million for Avalanche Mitigation Technology Along the Seward Highway Corridor between Anchorage and Seward





(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – Alaskans traveling the Seward Highway between Anchorage and Seward will get a safer highway with the Avalanche Mitigation Alert Detection (AMAD) project that was recently awarded $1.13 million award as part of a SMART grant. The AMAD project being led by the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) will utilize cutting-edge remote avalanche control systems and forecasting technology to mitigate significant avalanche risks along the Seward Highway corridor.

The project will place intelligent sensors to monitor snowpack stability, weather conditions, and avalanche risk in real time. The remote system will allow for controlled releases of unstable snow, reducing the potential for natural, unplanned avalanches, and the forecasting technology will provide state-of-the-art data analysis to support proactive decision-making and enhance traveler safety.

“Ensuring the safety of our roads is a top priority”, said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “The project is a step forward in protecting lives and maintaining reliable transportation on one of our most crucial corridors.”

The Seward Highway is a National Highway System (NHS) route and one of Alaska’s busiest roadways, serving as a vital connection between the Kenai Peninsula, Seward and Anchorage, for commerce, residents, and visitors alike.

“This grant allows us to leverage advanced technology to address one of the most pressing safety issues we face on Alaska’s highways,” said DOT&PF Commissioner Ryan Anderson. “By deploying these systems in along avalanche prone areas above the highway, we’re improving safety and reliability for all who depend on the Seward Highway, while demonstrating Alaska’s leadership in transportation innovation.”

Avalanches pose a serious threat to both motorists and the maintenance crews who work to keep the Seward Highway open. The AMAD project’s advanced technology will enhance the department’s ability to predict and manage avalanches, and significantly reduces the risks to the DOT&PF maintenance team and the traveling public. See also 'A Policy Choice': US Report Finds Homelessness Soared 18% This Year

The SMART Grants Program from the US Department of Transportation (USDOT) fund projects that focus on using technology interventions to solve real-world challenges facing communities today, and on building data and technology capacity and experience for State, local, and Tribal governments.

More information on SMART Grant Program can be found here .