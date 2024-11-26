Alaska DOT&PF Enhances Avalanche Safety with Innovative Drone Technology





(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) — In observance of Avalanche Awareness Month, the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) highlighted recent technological advancements in and strategic partnerships in avalanche mitigation to ensure the safety of the public, and accessibility of Alaska’s highways.

Alaska’s rugged terrain and extreme winter conditions make avalanche management a critical component of maintaining highway safety. Each year, the DOT&PF’s avalanche response teams work diligently to ensure the state’s roadways remain accessible while minimizing risks to travelers. The department appreciates the public’s continued patience when crews are performing mitigation work.

In early 2024, DOT&PF, in partnership with the Alaska Railroad Corporation (ARCC), successfully tested Drone Avalanche Reduction Technology (DART). This initiative involved deploying and detonating explosives via U.S.-made Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) to trigger controlled avalanches. This pioneering effort demonstrated the potential of drones to enhance safety and efficiency in avalanche mitigation.

The State of Alaska is moving away from military artillery as a primary means of avalanche mitigation and will adopt Remote Avalanche Control Systems (RACS). UAS will help fill the gap where RACS are not feasible or economical.

“Collaborating with the Alaska Railroad, private industry and researchers and universities has allowed us to leverage cutting-edge advancements and apply them to Alaska’s unique challenges,” said Tim Glassett, DOT&PF Avalanche and Artillery Program Manager. “By working together, we’re not only improving safety for our highways but also setting a new standard for avalanche control systems worldwide.”

RACS are fixed-position detonation installations commonly used in mountainous areas to protect infrastructure from natural avalanches. They are becoming the international standard for avalanche hazard reduction. The integration of UAS technology complements these systems, offering flexibility in areas where fixed installations are impractical.

As winter is underway throughout Alaska, DOT&PF remains committed to keeping Alaska’s highways open and safe for travelers. The department encourages the public to stay informed about road conditions and avalanche mitigation work by visiting 511.alaska.gov or downloading the 511 Alaska Travel App.

To learn more about DOT&PF’s avalanche mitigation efforts, please visit https://dot.alaska.gov/stwdmno/avalanche.shtml. To watch a video on DART, visit: https://vimeo.com/alaskadotpf.



