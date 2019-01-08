Alaska DOT&PF Issues Citation to Commercial Driver in Seward Highway Bridge Strike

- Home
(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) Division of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) issued two citations to Kelly Inc, doing business as A-1 Lawn and Landscaping for “Unsafe Conditions Forbidden” and “Not Wearing Corrective Lenses” for the Jan. 3, 2019 bridge strike on the Seward Highway at the Tudor Road overpass.
The citations are not criminal and combined fees are $450.
The citation was issued on Jan. 3, 2019, the driver has 30 days to respond. After that, the citation will be forwarded to the Alaska Court System in Anchorage. The final penalty for this type of citation can range greatly and depends on extenuating circumstances such as driver history. Such penalties may have further implications such as insurance requirements for the driver and carrier.
The department will continue working to recoup costs for the bridge repair in the upcoming months.