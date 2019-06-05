Alaska DOT&PF Starts Construction on Glenn Highway Capacity Project

Jun 5, 2019.

 

Expect southbound shoulder closures starting Monday, June 10

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) and construction contractor, Kiewit, are working to improve the Glenn Highway between Artillery Road and Hiland Drive. 

The Glenn Highway Capacity Project Southbound Lanes will:

  1. add a southbound lane between Artillery Road and Hiland Drive,
  2. realign the Glenn Highway to reduce the southbound grade,
  3. construct a new southbound bridge to accommodate three lanes of traffic and,
  4. construct a new frontage road west of the main highway.

DOT is starting construction off the current alignment; however, this construction will affect highway traffic. Starting June 10, drivers should expect intermittent shoulder closures between the southbound Eagle River Bridge and Hiland Road. This will increase safety by separating commuter traffic from construction vehicles as they exit and enter the highway.

Check AlaskaNavigator.org for construction information, 511.Alaska.Gov for road conditions and construction information and EagleRiverBridgeAK.com for project information.