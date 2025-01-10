Alaska Gas Prices Inch Upward and U.S. Keeps Global Oil Production Crown





JUNEAU — The national average for a gallon of gas is stuck in neutral and has not moved since last week. Meanwhile, today’s national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remained at 34 cents, the same amount for almost 5 months. Today Alaska drivers will find an average price of $3.32, the same price as last week.

Prices around the state:

Anchorage $3.29

Fairbanks $3.25

Juneau $3.33

Did you know?

The United States produces more crude oil than any other country? The EIA also reported that the United States produced more crude oil than any other nation in the six years 2018-2023. Last year’s numbers are still being crunched, but the trend will likely continue. Crude oil production in the United States averaged 12.9 million barrels per day in 2023, breaking the previous U.S. and global record of 12.3 million in 2019. The EIA says the 2023 oil production record is unlikely to be broken by another country anytime soon.

Quick Gas and Electricity Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are Hawaii ($4.53), California ($4.38), Washington ($3.90), Nevada ($3.61), Oregon ($3.46), Alaska ($3.32, Pennslyvania ($3.26), Illinois ($3.26), Washington, DC ($3.22), and New York ($3.13).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Oklahoma ($2.60), Missis-sippi ($2.62), Kansas ($2.68), Texas ($2.70), Arkansas ($2.70), Tennessee ($2.73), Louisiana ($2.73), Missouri ($2.73), Alabama ($2.75) and Kentucky ($2.77).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (22 cents), Nebraska (24 cents), Missouri (25 cents), Delaware (27 cents), Texas (28 cents), Washington, DC (29 cents), Maryland (29 cents), Utah (29 cents) North Dakota (29 cents), and Michigan (30 cents).

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Hawaii (56 cents), Montana (45 cents), West Virginia (44 cents), New Hampshire (42 cents), Kentucky (42 cents), Idaho (42 cents), Arkansas (42 cents), South Carolina (41 cents), Louisiana (41 cents), and Alaska (41 cents).

Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA Mobile App, now available on CarPlay.



