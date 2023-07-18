Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy Applauds $37.5 Million Grant for Graphite One





Monday, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy applauded the $37.5 million Department of Defense (DOD) grant to Graphite One, Inc., for its project near Nome, Alaska. Using this grant, Graphite One can advance the development of its world-class natural graphite deposit and encourage economic growth in the nation.

“Thank you to the Department of Defense for recognizing the importance of Alaska’s vast mineral wealth, one example being Graphite One,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Alaska is a resource powerhouse in a strategic position globally, with much more to offer than just our beautiful scenery and wildlife. Because of projects like Graphite One, we’ll continue to lead in producing natural resources like critical minerals and even oil and natural gas. Thank you to our Alaska Delegation for their diligent work to open up significant opportunities for our state.”

Graphite One has defined America’s largest high-quality graphite deposit and aims to develop a 100 percent U.S.-based graphite supply chain. Graphite is considered a critical and strategic mineral because of its essential applications in the aerospace and energy sectors. Graphite is used in batteries, brake linings, lubricants, powdered metals, refractory applications, and steelmaking. Graphite is used in renewable energy technologies, such as solar panels, due to its resistance to extreme heat.

The United States is currently import-dependent on natural graphite; graphite has not been produced in the United States since the 1950s. Once operational, Graphite One will significantly reduce the U.S.’s dependence on China and other nations for natural graphite. Read more about Graphite One here.



