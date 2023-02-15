Alaska Guardsmen plan training in Kotzebue to maintain Arctic readiness





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Approximately 20 Guardsmen from the Alaska National Guard’s Joint Staff are scheduled to conduct training in Kotzebue, Feb. 21-24, 2023.

The event will demonstrate the unit’s ability to deploy and operate in an austere and remote cold-weather environment.

Performing missions in the Arctic challenges Guardsmen to employ field-craft skills, like land navigation, while snow shoeing or skijoring, and to test and validate gear capabilities, remote communications, and transportation capabilities.

The AKNG operates and maintains a number of platforms uniquely designed for Arctic conditions. During the training, the Air and Army Guardsmen will train with Small Unit Support Vehicles and snow machines.

Personnel and equipment are slated for transport via a West Virginia Air National Guard 130th Airlift Wing C-130J-30 Super Hercules and Alaska Air National Guard 176th Wing C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.

Continual training is crucial to ensure the AKNG maintains the highest levels of proficiency and readiness for operations at home or abroad.



