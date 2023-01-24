Alaska House Coalition members applaud Governor’s commitment to invest in Alaska’s families

By on Comments Off on Alaska House Coalition members applaud Governor's commitment to invest in Alaska's families


Alaska House of Representatives. Image-State of Alaska
Alaska House of Representatives. Image-State of Alaska

Following the Governor’s State of the State address, members of the Alaska House Coalition released the following statements:

“We’re encouraged that the Governor is focused on making Alaska a great place to raise a family. By increasing investment in maternal and children’s health, raising BSA educational funding, and restoring defined benefits for our our hard-working public employees including teachers and public safety officers, we can help make that vision a reality,” said Rep. Calvin Schrage (NP-Anchorage).

“As a teacher, I’ve seen firsthand what meaningful investment in our classrooms can mean to a child’s life. I’m hopeful that the Governor’s commitment to families means making that investment,” said Rep. Maxine Dibert (D-Fairbanks).


