Alaska House Coalition members applaud Governor’s commitment to invest in Alaska’s families





Following the Governor’s State of the State address, members of the Alaska House Coalition released the following statements:

“We’re encouraged that the Governor is focused on making Alaska a great place to raise a family. By increasing investment in maternal and children’s health, raising BSA educational funding, and restoring defined benefits for our our hard-working public employees including teachers and public safety officers, we can help make that vision a reality,” said Rep. Calvin Schrage (NP-Anchorage).

“As a teacher, I’ve seen firsthand what meaningful investment in our classrooms can mean to a child’s life. I’m hopeful that the Governor’s commitment to families means making that investment,” said Rep. Maxine Dibert (D-Fairbanks).



