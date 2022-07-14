COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – July 13, 2022





Reporting data for July 6-12, 2022

OVERVIEW – 3,449 new cases | 24 newly reported deaths | 67 hospitalizations | 29.3% of Alaskans 5+ boosted

WEEKLY UPDATE – The Alaska Department of Health (DOH) updates all COVID-19 dashboards weekly on Wednesdays. For the latest on COVID-19 in Alaska, read the DOH weekly update and DOH data summaries: health.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx

Notes:

Layering protective measures, including vaccination, masking, ventilation, handwashing, physical distancing, testing, and timely treatment help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Medications that fight COVID-19 are widely available, and most Alaskans are eligible. If you get COVID, don’t wait until you get worse: call a health care provider as soon as possible about treatment. Learn more at covidrx.alaska.gov

The Alaska Department of Health encourages Alaskans of all ages to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination. Learn more at covidvax.alaska.gov . For questions, call the Alaska COVID-19 Helpline at 907-646-3322.

CASES – DOH this week announced 3,449 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

2,488 were residents of:

17 – Aleutians East Borough (3 communities)



3 – Aleutians West Census Area (2 communities)



10 – Anchor Point



779 – Anchorage



24 – Bethel



30 – Bethel Census Area (12 communities)



41 – Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula combined (6 communities)



2 – Chevak



2 – Chugach Census Area



21 – Chugiak



16 – Copper River Census Area (5 communities)



5 – Cordova



1 – Craig



11 – Delta Junction



1 – Denali Borough (2 communities)



20 – Dillingham



2 – Dillingham Census Area (2 communities)



3 – Dutch Harbor



53 – Eagle River



2 – Ester



188 – Fairbanks



1 – Fairbanks North Star Borough



2 – Fritz Creek



115 – Greater Palmer Area



228 – Greater Wasilla Area



9 – Haines



4 – Healy



50 – Homer



17 – Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined (4 communities)



2 – Hooper Bay



15 – Houston/Big Lake Area



128 – Juneau



44 – Kenai



12 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-North (5 communities)



4 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-South (3 communities)



41 – Ketchikan



1 – Ketchikan Gateway Borough



53 – Kodiak



7 – Kodiak Island Borough



91 – Kotzebue



31 – Kusilvak Census Area (6 communities)



6 – Matanuska-Susitna Borough (2 communities)



5 – Metlakatla



3 – Nikiski



15 – Nome



3 – Nome Census Area (2 communities)



53 – North Pole



2 – North Slope Borough (2 communities)



17 – Northwest Arctic Borough (5 communities)



7 – Petersburg



5 – Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (3 communities)



15 – Seward



39 – Sitka



6 – Skagway



60 – Soldotna



2 – Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (4 communities)



7 – Sterling



8 – Sutton-Alpine



3 – Tok



10 – Unalaska



46 – Utqiaġvik



7 – Valdez



12 – Willow



46 – Wrangell



24 – Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (8 communities)



1 – Residence under investigation



961 nonresident cases were identified in:

84 – Anchorage: purpose under investigation



30 – Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula combined: 1 purpose seafood, 29 purpose under investigation



1 – Copper River Census Area: purpose under investigation



1 – Delta Junction: purpose mining

91 – Denali Borough: 67 purpose tourism, 24 purpose under investigation



16 – Dillingham: 9 seafood, 7 purpose under investigation



6 – Dutch Harbor: 4 purpose seafood, 2 purpose under investigation

50 – Fairbanks: purpose under investigation



18 – Homer: purpose under investigation

2 – Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined: purpose under investigation

19 – Juneau: 1 purpose tourism, 18 purpose under investigation



21 – Kenai: purpose tourism

2 – Ketchikan: 1 purpose tourism, 1 purpose under investigation



4 – Kodiak: purpose under investigation

2 – Kodiak Island Borough: purpose seafood

4 – Kotzebue: purpose under investigation



1 – Mat-Su Borough: purpose under investigation

10 – North Slope Borough: 7 purpose North Slope oil, 3 purpose under investigation

9 – Palmer: purpose under investigation

1 – Petersburg: purpose under investigation

2 – Seward: 1 purpose tourism, 1 purpose under investigation



1 – Sitka: purpose under investigation



28 – Skagway: 26 purpose tourism, 2 purpose under investigation

24 – Soldotna: purpose under investigation



1 – Utqiaġvik: purpose under investigation



4 – Valdez: purpose under investigation

10 – Wasilla: purpose under investigation

1 – Whittier: purpose tourism



491 – At sea: 490 purpose tourism, 1 purpose under investigation

27 – Location under investigation: purpose under investigation

26 resident cases were subtracted and 64 nonresident cases were added to the state’s overall totals due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 266,699 and the total number of nonresident cases to 14,908.

VACCINATIONS – These rates cover all Alaskan residents including those reported by the Department of Defense and Veterans Administration (DoD/VA).

71.8% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose. 29.3% of all Alaskans 5 and older have received a first booster dose. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19.

See below for region-level percentages of Alaskans ages 5 and older who have received a first booster dose.

Juneau City and Borough: 45.4%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 43.4%

Y-K Delta Region: 35.9%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 32.6%

Anchorage Municipality: 32.6%

Southwest Region: 31.2%

Northwest Region: 31.1%

Other Interior Region: 29.1%

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 24.4%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 24.1%

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 17.4%

(Note: COVID-19 vaccines are now available for all Alaskans at least 6 months old. Learn more at covidvax.alaska.gov. Vaccination rate data for Alaskans younger than 5 years old is not yet available.)

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – A total of 1,275 COVID-19 deaths have been documented among Alaska residents since the beginning of the pandemic.





23 Alaska resident deaths were reported in this week’s update. 1 nonresident death was also reported. The deaths occurred during the months spanning from January 2022 to June 2022. COVID-19 deaths are commonly reported in batches after death certificates are reviewed. Learn more about the process used to report COVID-19 deaths at health.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The Alaska residents who died were:

A female resident of Anchorage age 80+



A female resident of Anchorage age 80+

A female resident of Anchorage in her 70s



A female resident of Anchorage in her 70s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 70s



A male resident of Anchorage in his 70s

A female resident of Anchorage in her 60s

A female resident of Bethel Census Area age 80+



A female resident of Fairbanks age 80+



A female resident of Fairbanks age 80+

A female resident of Fairbanks in her 70s

A female resident of Fairbanks in her 60s

A male resident of Fairbanks in his 60s

A female resident of Homer age 80+

A male resident of Juneau age 80+

A male resident of Ketchikan in his 60s

A male resident of Mat-Su Borough age 80+

A male resident of Palmer age 80+

A male resident of Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area in his 70s

A female resident of Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area in her 40s

A male resident of Utqiaġvik age 80+

A female resident of Wasilla in her 60s

A female resident of Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area age 80+

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.

There are currently 67 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized. One of these patients is on a ventilator. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 6.7%.

COMMUNITY CASE RATES – We encourage the public and community leaders to continue to be aware of case rates in their area. Learn more at health.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/COVID-19/alertlevels.aspx.

The current statewide Community Case Rate — based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days — is 341.33. For boroughs and census areas: 14 areas are at >400 cases, 12 areas are at 200-399 cases, 2 areas are at 100-199 cases and no areas are at 50-99 cases or 0-49 cases per 100,000.

Find case rates for individual boroughs and census areas by clicking on the Community Case Rates Map tab on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/af2efc8bffbf4cdc83c2d1a134354074/.



