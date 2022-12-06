Alaska House Coalition members reaffirm commitment to bipartisan solutions





Members of the Alaska House Coalition released the following statements:

“Our coalition has proven its unwavering support for essential services, protecting our Permanent Fund and savings accounts, and providing sustainable dividends,” said Representative Louise Stutes (R-Kodiak). “Alaskans expect us to be ready to work in January and to get the job done on time. We look forward to working across the aisle with our colleagues in the House and Senate, as well as with the administration on bi-partisan solutions to make that happen.”

“From school closures to record outmigration and a declining economy, the challenges facing our state are monumental,” said Representative Bryce Edgmon (I-Dillingham). “That’s why I’m proud to stand with a coalition who will work hard to put partisan differences aside on behalf of the best interests of Alaskans across the state.”

“The importance of ensuring every community has meaningful access to public safety, or ensuring PCE continues for rural Alaska can never be understated,” said Representative Neal Foster (D-Nome). “I’m committed to working with my colleagues in the Alaska House Coalition to ensure these priorities are realized this next session.”



