Alaska House Majority Coalition Chooses Fiscal Restraint, Adopts 75/25 PFD, Reducing Deficit by $1.6 Billion





Friday, after weeks of wrangling over budget details and failing to reach a compromise, the Alaska House Majority Coalition passed an amendment to the operating budget that reduces the deficit by roughly $1.6 billion and creates an affordable and sustainable PFD of approximately $1,400.

The intention was to wait until Monday to begin the amendment process as would normally occur. However, after the events last night in the House Finance Committee made painfully clear, any attempts at finding middle ground would continue to come up short. With that in mind, it became clear that it was the only path forward to maintain funding for essential services, provide for a meaningful permanent BSA increase, and a healthy but sustainable PFD for Alaskans.



