Alaska House Passes Mandates for Wireless Telecommunication Devices in Alaskan Schools





JUNEAU – Tuesday, the House passed House Bill 57: Communication Devices in Public Schools, on a vote of 34-6. HB 57 requires that school districts create policies restricting the possession and use of cellphones to improve the learning environment of Alaskan schools.

“There’s overwhelming data that cell phone access and social media consumed nearly constantly throughout the day is devastating, not just on academic outcomes, but also on students’ health, leading to appalling increases in the suicide rate among young people,” said bill sponsor Representative Zack Fields (D-Anchorage).

The vote on HB 57 comes at the heels of discussion in the Alaska Legislature around improving Alaska’s education outcomes. A study published by Frontiers in Psychology found that poor academic performance can often be predicted by higher levels of smartphone use. Research indicates that banning cell phones in classrooms can lead to significant improvements in academic performance, particularly for low-achieving students.

“We had a 43% decline in our students being in trouble for alcohol use, a 67% decline in drug use, and an 87.5% decline in vaping and tobacco products,” said Dave Booth, the principal of Palmer High School who spoke to the results of a cell phone ban in the school during a January Labor & Commerce committee meeting. “When I look at our academic ability, we actually raised expectations.”

HB 57 will be transmitted to the Senate for further consideration. Follow the bill at www.akleg.gov or contact Rep. Fields’ office at Rep.Zack.Fields@akleg.gov or (907) 465-2647.



