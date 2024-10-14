Alaska House Speaker’s Comments Raise Concerns Over Voter Disenfranchisement





Anchorage, AK – The Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) expressed deep concern following comments made by Alaska House Speaker Cathy Tilton on a radio show that repealing the witness signature requirement would have, “leaned the election towards Mary Peltola, to be quite honest.” These remarks, bring to light troubling implications that members of the State House would actively work to disenfranchise voters to prevent the election of a specific candidate.

AFN has been a strong advocate for voting rights and getting out the Native vote (GOTNV) efforts and has continued to push for changes to decrease the barriers to voting, especially in rural Alaska. Rural Alaska routinely and disproportionally faces the highest rejection rates of absentee ballots from across the state. In the 2022 primary election, 13.74% of ballots were rejected, or 1 in 8 rural Alaska ballots, compared to just 4.55% statewide. The Yukon-Kuskokwim Villages had a rejection rate in 2022 of 17%, or 1 in 6 ballots, and almost two-thirds of rejections were due to lack of witness signature, a requirement which the Alaska Division of Elections has testified in a legislative hearing that the witness signatures are not verified.

“It is important to ensure that laws affecting Alaskans’ right to vote are fair and non-partisan. Protecting the constitutional right to vote is a responsibility that all legislators share, regardless of their affiliations, and they should work to uphold this right for all Alaskans,” said Joe Nelson, AFN Co-Chair.

In the 2024 legislative session, the Alaska State Senate passed a voting reform bill that would have eliminated the witness signature requirement; however, the State House, on a 20-20 vote, refused to bring the bill up for consideration.

“The Alaska Native community has been expressing the need for improvements to our election system due to its historical shortcomings in rural Alaska. The state legislature should share this concern and work towards improvements, not disenfranchisement, especially considering their commitment to upholding and defend the constitution,” said Ana Hoffman, AFN Co-Chair.

Voting is a fundamental right that must be protected for every Alaskan, and it is the foundation of a fair and functioning democracy. Any barriers that hinder Alaskans, particularly in rural and Alaska Native communities, from exercising this right are deeply concerning, especially in rural Alaska where we are seeing a high rate of ballots being rejected, villages without open polling locations on election day, the need for more language assistance. A recent analysis found that 75 roadless precincts had no postmaster relief working who are essential to keeping post offices open. The Alaska Legislature has continued to introduce bills year after year, many of which were included in HB129 this past session, and still these issues are unresolved.

“It is imperative that we work towards creating a fair and inclusive electoral process that upholds the rights of all Alaskans to participate in shaping the future of our state,” said AFN President Benjamin Mallott. “Voting reforms are necessary to ensure a fair and inclusive electoral process, and we are hopeful that we can make meaningful progress toward that goal with the Alaska Legislature in this next session.”

AFN welcomes the opportunity to work with Lt. Governor Nancy Dahlstrom to address the ongoing disenfranchisement of Alaska Native voters before the upcoming election. Furthermore, AFN calls on the Alaska State Legislature to pass a bill in the next legislature that will remove the witness signature requirement, allow for ballot curing, and other important voting reforms to ensure that Alaskans are getting their ballots counted and the voices heard.

###



