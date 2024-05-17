Alaska Legislature Advances Bill to Phase Out PFAS Chemicals from Firefighting Foams





ANCHORAGE, AK – We commend the Alaska State Legislature for passing Senate Bill 67 to phase out toxic PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) chemicals from firefighting foams in Alaska. The bill passed the legislature on Wednesday afternoon and now

awaits transmittal to the governor. With the support of our legislators and the public, we trust that the governor will prioritize Alaskans’ health by approving this critical piece of legislation without delay.

We thank Senator Jesse Kiehl for his sponsorship of SB (Senate Bill) 67 and appreciate his commitment to protecting our waters and public health. We also thank all the co-sponsors of the bill and Committee Chairs who held hearings and shepherded the bill toward

passage.

PFAS are a class of more than 12,000 chemicals used in consumer products, industrial applications, and industrial firefighting foams. These dangerous chemicals have been found in groundwater and public drinking water supplies in communities throughout Alaska

primarily due to the dispersive use of PFAS in firefighting foams on military bases and airports. PFAS are linked to adverse health outcomes, including liver and kidney damage, reproductive and developmental harm, immune system impairment, and certain cancers.

“The passage of this legislation is so meaningful to all of us who are working to protect water quality and community health throughout Alaska from the devastating effects of PFAS,” said Pamela Miller, Executive Director of Alaska Community Action on Toxics.

“We look forward to further work with legislators on the complex problems associated with PFAS contamination and ensuring protection of our waters, wildlife, and people.”

ACAT and community leaders will continue to organize to achieve comprehensive legislation on PFAS to protect Alaska water and health. Additional policies should be passed during the second half of the regular session to establish enforceable drinking water

standards for PFAS as a class, to phase out all non-essential uses of PFAS, and to provide alternate drinking water sources and medical monitoring for affected communities.



