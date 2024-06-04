Alaska Legislature Extends Senior Benefits Program





Fairbanks—In a united effort, the Alaska legislature passed amended Senate Bill 147 by Senator James Kaufman, R-Anchorage, to include legislation extending Alaska’s Senior Benefits program, originally sponsored by Senator Scott Kawasaki, D-Fairbanks. Senate Bill 170 and Senate Bill 147 are critical pieces of legislation supporting Alaska’s pioneers by extending the Senior Benefits Program until June 30, 2034. This program, a successor to the Longevity Bonus created in 1972, was set to expire in June 2024 without legislative action. The extension of the Senior Benefits program seeks to ensure that low-income seniors across Alaska continue to receive essential support.

The Senior Benefits Program, established in 2007, plays a crucial role in the lives of over 10,000 Alaskans aged 65 and older. The assistance, which ranges from $76 to $250 per month depending on income level, is a lifeline that helps cover critical expenses such as food, heating, electricity, transportation, and prescription medication. Eligibility is determined by income levels at 75, 100, and 175 percent of the federal poverty level, subject to appropriation from the Alaska State Legislature.

“Our seniors have dedicated their lives to building and strengthening Alaska. We have an obligation to ensure they live with dignity, security, and with their families,” said Sen. Scott Kawasaki. “Senior Benefits guarantees that we continue to support our seniors, providing them with the resources they need to maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

In September 2017, the House Health and Social Services Committee held a statewide listening session in which hundreds of Senior Benefit recipients and their advocates spoke passionately about the necessity of preserving this program to maintain their quality of life. The program is seen as a lifeline for low-income seniors who have contributed significantly to the state.

“Terminating the Senior Benefits Program would place thousands of seniors at risk. This program is not just support; it’s about acknowledging the contributions of our elders and ensuring they are vital to our communities and our families,” said Sen. James Kaufman. “I am pleased we were able to utilize SB 147 to extend Senior Benefits and support and uphold our commitment to Alaska’s pioneers.”

Senate Bill 147 includes other provisions that strengthen many of Alaska’s labor needs, which you can read more about here. It now heads to Governor Dunleavy for his signature.



