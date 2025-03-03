Alaska Legislature’s Presiding Officers Urge Congressional Delegation to Oppose Recent Harmful Federal Actions





JUNEAU – On Saturday, Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, and House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, sent a letter to Alaska’s congressional delegation urging them to take immediate action against recent federal policies that endanger the state’s economy and the well-being of Alaskans. The letter highlights several recent federal decisions that could cost the state billions of dollars, jeopardize thousands of jobs, and destabilize essential services for low-income and rural Alaskans.

Among the concerns outlined are the recent termination of federal employees on probationary status, which could cost nearly 1,400 Alaskans their jobs, including 350 held by veterans; a federal budget proposal that risks significantly cutting Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) coverage for 165,000 Alaskans; and a sweeping freeze on federal funding for Alaska infrastructure and rural energy projects.

“The state cannot afford to absorb these cuts. Alaskans shouldn’t shoulder the burden to absorb these cuts,” said Senate President Stevens. “Alaska already faces significant budget challenges, and these reckless federal actions put our state’s economy at risk. We can only do so much from a state’s perspective. We are asking our delegation for a reasoned approach, and help us defend Alaska against this looming crisis.”

In their letter, the presiding officers stressed that Alaska lacks the financial resources to address these significant funding cuts. Since Alaskans already have some of the highest costs of living in the nation, immediate federal intervention is essential to prevent further economic unrest in the state.

The letter reads, “…the continued unchecked elimination of federal programs and untempered reduction in the federal workforce, which was most recently outlined in the February 26 memorandum from the Office of Management and Budget and Office of Personnel and Management regarding initiatives of the Department of Government Efficiency, must end. It is having an outsized impact on our state.”

“This is an all-hands on deck moment for Alaska. All of our leaders must come together to protect the state and people who call it home,” said Speaker Edgmon.

Senator President Stevens and House Speaker Edgmon concluded their message to the congressional delegation by writing, “We stand ready to partner with you to protect our state and the 740,000 Alaskans and families who call this great state home. As the state legislature, we can do more – and will implore Governor Dunleavy and his administration to join us in addressing this looming crisis. We need a unified front and hope you will stand with us in this endeavor.”



