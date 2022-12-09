Alaska Man Sentenced to 78 Months for Years-Long Fraud and Identity Theft





FAIRBANKS – Jared Wilkes Post, 26, of Fairbanks was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Ralph R. Beistline to 78 months of imprisonment and ordered to pay at least $100,000 in restitution for defrauding banks and other victims of over $100,000 through a sophisticated check kiting and identity theft scheme.

According to court documents, between 2017 and 2021, Post and his co-conspirator committed bank fraud and aggravated identity theft and defrauded multiple banks and individuals of at least $100,000. Post contacted individuals he called “Plays” via social media and convinced them to share their bank account information under the false pretense that Post needed to deposit a legitimate check into the “Play’s” account. Post then offered the “Play” a portion of the deposited check in return for use of their bank account. Once the check posted in the account, Post would withdraw or transfer the funds electronically or direct the “Play” to transfer the funds to him via a cash app or Western Union.

In reality, the checks Post and his co-conspirator deposited were stolen and fraudulently altered, and they withdrew the funds prior to the banks’ flagging the checks as fraudulent. Post and his co-conspirator discussed stealing the checks from the elderly and other victims they viewed as susceptible to “scams.” Once Post withdrew the cash the banks, the “Plays,” and the initial victim whose checks were stolen were left paying losses and overdraft fees.

“Elder abuse and financial fraud targeted at seniors is a serious crime against some of our nation’s most vulnerable citizens,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker, District of Alaska. “Today’s sentence sends a strong message that fraudulent conduct on this scale will be met with serious consequences. Predators who target older citizens for fraud and financial scams are especially abhorrent and my office will continue to take aggressive action, pursuing all legal means to bring these criminals to justice.”

“Motivated by greed, the defendant and his co-conspirator operated a sophisticated check fraud scheme, targeting victims they perceived as vulnerable,” said Special Agent in Charge Antony Jung of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “This scheme led to prison time and should serve as a message to anyone who would engage in this conduct to reconsider. The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to hold accountable those who commit such offenses.”

The FBI Anchorage Field Office, Alaska State Troopers, Fairbanks Police Department, Anchorage Police Department and the Vancouver, Washington, Police Department are investigating the case. The FBI’s Phoenix Field Office also assisted in the investigation.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan D. Tansey.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of this scheme and entitled to restitution may contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at 907-276-4441. The District Court will hold a restitution hearing in 90-days to enter a final restitution order.