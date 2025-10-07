Alaska Miners Association applauds decision to forward Ambler Road Project





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Monday, President Donald J. Trump approved the appeal of the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA), directing his Administration to promptly issue authorizations necessary for the Ambler Road Project. President Trump’s decision overturns the Biden Administration’s 2024 rejection of the road and proceeds forward with a project that will provide access to the Ambler Mining District.

“We want to thank President Trump for overturning the harmful 2024 decision on the Ambler Road Project and prioritizing access to Alaska’s critical minerals,” said Deantha Skibinski, AMA Executive Director. “The Biden administration’s nearly unprecedented “no action” alternative on the Ambler Road project and flat refusal to grant access that was promised in the Alaska National Interest Land Claims Act (ANILCA) was unconscionable. With stable policies in place, Alaska now stands ready to supply the nation with the minerals critical to our national security and our economy.

“The Ambler Mining District is a strategic asset for Alaska and an important pathway to critical mineral development in the United States,” said Congressman Nick Begich. “President Trump’s decision to grant AIDEA’s appeal under section 1106 marks a history day for Alaska’s self-determination and will get Ambler access back on track. I am proud to have championed this project from day one and grateful to the Alaska Miners Association for their partnership. Mine in America starts with mine in Alaska.”

A Fact Sheet from the White House announcement can be seen here.

AMA is a professional membership trade organization established in 1939 to represent the mining industry in Alaska. AMA’s more than 1,400 members come from eight statewide branches: Anchorage, Denali, Fairbanks, Haines, Juneau, Kenai, Ketchikan/Prince of Wales, and Nome. Alaska’s miners are individual prospectors, geologists, engineers, suction dredge miners, small family mines, junior mining companies, major mining companies, Alaska Native Corporations, and the contracting sector that supports Alaska’s mining industry.