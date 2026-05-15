Murkowski Votes to Remove U.S. Armed Forces from Iran







Washington, DC—U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) released the following statement following her vote on Senate Joint Resolution 163:

“Today(Wednesday), the Senate voted on a resolution directing the president to remove U.S. Armed Forces from hostilities in Iran, the eighth such resolution on this matter. I voted against the previous seven resolutions because I believed an abrupt withdrawal would endanger American forces and civilians in the region, but also because the president was operating within his constitutional authority under the 60-day threshold established by the War Powers Act.

“Two elements have changed since those previous votes: we have now surpassed the 60-day limit for hostilities without congressional authorization, and the administration has asserted that hostilities have ended, despite the blockade and continued fire directed at members of the U.S. Armed Forces, as well as our assets, allies, and partners. The administration’s own position removes any justification for keeping our servicemembers in harm’s way without congressional authorization.

“If U.S. forces are still required to operate in the region or hostilities are resumed, the administration is obligated to seek authorization from Congress and should come before this body, and the American people, making that case. I have been working with several colleagues on an authorization for the use of military force, but with the reported claim of ended hostilities, this course of action is not an effective means to manage this conflict. Should hostilities reignite and military action resume, I will reconsider the introduction of an AUMF.

“Until then, I will support measures to officially end hostilities and bring our men and women home. I will oppose any effort to redefine ‘hostilities’ in ways that allow the president to wage war indefinitely without seeking congressional approval as outlined by the Constitution.”

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