Alaska Minimum Wage will increase July 1st





JUNEAU — Due to the passage of Ballot Measure 1 in November 2024, Alaska’s minimum wage will increase to $13.00 per hour on July 1, 2025. It will subsequently increase to $14.00 on July 1, 2026, and to $15.00 on July 1, 2027. Thereafter, the minimum wage will be adjusted annually for inflation starting January 1, 2028.

The Alaska minimum wage applies to all hours worked in a pay period, regardless of how the employee is paid—whether by time, piece, commission, or otherwise. All actual hours worked in a pay period, multiplied by the Alaska minimum wage, represent the minimum compensation an employee must receive—unless the employer can clearly demonstrate that a specific exemption applies.

Salaried employees who are exempt from minimum wage and overtime requirements under Alaska Statute 23.10.055(b) as bona fide executive, administrative, or professional employees must earn a salary equivalent to twice the minimum wage for the first 40 hours worked. Accordingly, effective July 1, 2025, the minimum salary for these employees will increase from $952.80 per week to $1,040 per week.

More information about Alaska’s wage laws can be found at: https://labor.alaska.gov/lss/whhome.htm.



