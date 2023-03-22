Alaska National Guard, DMVA to conduct recruiting outreach in Bethel during Cama-i Dance Festival





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The Alaska National Guard along with agencies from the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs will hold a recruiting outreach event in Bethel March 24-26 coinciding with the Cama-i Dance Festival.

Members of multiple Alaska National Guard components and DMVA agencies will be on hand during the festival to interact with members from Bethel and surrounding communities to discuss a variety of service-related and educational opportunities available to Alaskans.

Agencies conducting recruiting and outreach will include:

Alaska Army National Guard (AKARNG) – Recruiters will be present at the festival to interact with the community and talk about various educational and service opportunities within the AKARNG. The AKARNG conducts global, regional and state operations and is prepared to respond to and assist in the recovery from domestic disasters and emergencies.

Alaska Air National Guard (AKANG) – Recruiters will be on hand to interact with the community and talk about various educational and service opportunities within the AKANG. The AKANG conducts a variety of state, regional and global missions to include aerial refueling, combat search and rescue, strategic airlift, homeland defense, defense support to civil authorities and support for disaster and emergency operations across the state.

Alaska State Defense Force (ASDF) – Members of the ASDF will be available to talk about service opportunities within the ASDF. The ASDF is established under Alaska Statute 26.05.100 as component of the Alaska Organized Militia, as a volunteer force. The ASDF is modeled after the Alaska Territorial Guard and serves to augment and compliment the Alaska National Guard and Alaska Naval Militia during state activations. The ASDF worked side-by- side the AKNG during the response to Typhoon Merbok across 32 communities in Western Alaska.

Alaska Military Youth Academy (AMYA) – Representatives will be available to talk with students and parents about the academy and its mission to develop leaders of tomorrow. AMYA partners with youth ages 16-18 to develop self-confidence, discipline, leadership skills, and life- coping skills to assist youth with their academic and future success.

Office of Veterans Affairs (OVA) – Representatives from the Alaska Office of Veterans Affairs will seek out veterans and inform them of potential benefits they may qualify for. Additionally, OVA representatives will assist veterans in completing the necessary forms and administrative requirements so they may receive the benefits.

Alaska National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe has prioritized outreach efforts across Western Alaska to expand the National Guard ranks with members from all communities across Alaska.

“In order to maintain a truly robust Alaska National Guard force, we need members from every part of the state. We want a National Guard that represents the state – all parts of the state. We need to recruit in Western Alaska for success and depth in both our state and federal missions,” he said. “If you have any interest in serving your community and your state, we want to talk to you about the many opportunities available.”

