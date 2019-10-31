Alaska National Guard Partners to Join Girl Scouts Patch Program

- Home
Image: Alaska Army National Guard Staff Sergeant Kimberly Houser explains career fields in the Alaska Army National Guard to Brownies during the Girl Scouts of Alaska Encampment event.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Amy Slinker/Released)
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The Alaska Army National Guard and Girl Scouts of Alaska is adopting the new National Guard patch into the ongoing Girl Scouts of Alaska patch program.
Girl Scout councils around the country can also implement the patch into their program in conjunction with their state’s Army National Guard.
The Girl Scout patch program provides girls opportunities to explore a wide range of topics and have unique learning experiences, while also connecting with their community.
Participants of the Girl Scouts of Alaska Encampment event this past summer were the first to earn the patch. The event was held at the Alaska State Fairgrounds in Palmer May 30-June 2.
Members of the Alaska Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Batallion collaborated with the Girl Scouts of Alaska to develop the patch criteria as part of their community outreach efforts.
“The patch is inspired by the Army values: Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage,” said Lt. Col. Donna Johnson, Commander of the Alaska Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Batallion. “Girl Scouts have the opportunity to complete activities that teach these values, while also learning about Alaska National Guard Soldiers and equipment used to respond to domestic disasters and worldwide contingency operations.”
The Encampment participants earned the patch during the one-hour sessions presented by women in the Army National Guard. Activities included a rock-climbing wall, an obstacle course, Q&A with female Army Guard leaders, and creating art for deployed troops. Several of the Soldiers who presented during the event are former Girls Scouts.
“This was one of my daughter’s favorite experiences at Encampment this year,” said Renee Hilliard, whose 8-year-old daughter Jillian participated in the camp. “Jillian was really encouraged seeing real women in uniform, doing things that are normally seen as a ‘guy thing.’ I’m glad she is learning at a young age that girls can do anything, even be in the Army National Guard.”
Attached to this press release are the Army National Guard patch requirements, and the patch designs are pictured below. Girls may invite a member of the Army National Guard to visit their troop to assist with completing the activities.
Written by: Major Amy Slinker | Alaska Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion on Oct 31, 2019.
