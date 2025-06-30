Diamond Strong: 176th Wing LRS Airman earns NGB first sergeant of the year honors









Behind every mission-ready Airman stands a dedicated advocate and mentor. Often referred to as the “diamond,” the rank insignia they wear is more than just a symbol; it represents strength, resilience and an unbreakable commitment to the morale and welfare of the airmen they serve.

For First Sgt. Anthony Celia, 176th Wing’s 176th Logistics Readiness Squadron first sergeant, that symbol now shines even brighter after being named the National Guard Bureau First Sergeant of the Year in 2025.

“It’s an honor for me to represent the wing and to put Alaska on the map,” Celia said. “I often feel like I have imposter syndrome, and sometimes you don’t feel worthy of the title. That being said, I know and care about my Airmen, and I’m honored and humbled to receive this award.”

The honor exemplifies the vital role Celia plays in ensuring his Airmen are fully supported and cared for, so they can focus on the mission with clarity and peace of mind. The first sergeant is the commander’s key advisor on all matters pertaining to the enlisted force’s morale, welfare, conduct and discipline.

Celia said he aspired to lead in a first sergeant capacity early on in his career as an Air Force Security Forces noncommissioned officer preparing for his first level of military professional education, Airman Leadership School. During the course he learned his wife was pregnant with their first child, while simultaneously being notified his unit was preparing to deploy two weeks post-graduation.

To support his pregnant wife and be there for his son’s birth, Celia spoke with his leadership about an alternate deployment in the future, but there seemed to be little room to negotiate. After hitting multiple roadblocks, the unit’s first sergeant met with his commander, and persuaded him to pull Celia from the deployment. He deployed to Kabul, Afghanistan, for a 10-month personal security detail two weeks after his son was born, instead.

“That had a real impact on me,” Celia said. “I’m like, man, this guy has a lot of influence and that inspired me to be able to be there for other people and advocate for them like that.”

Following six years of regular Air Force, Celia joined the Alaska Air National Guard in 2014. In 2018, he interviewed for a vacant first sergeant position in the 176th Wing’s Medical Group and was selected. Seven Months later, he attended the Air Force First Sergeant Academy in Montgomery, Alabama, to fulfill his goal of wearing the “diamond”.



“It was the best professional development I’ve ever done and greatest course of instruction I’ve ever received,” Celia said. “Their guest speakers were superb, professional and competent, and hit on engaging with your Airmen in every walk of life.”

As a seasoned first sergeant with the AKANG’s 176th LRS, Celia builds upon two foundational tools to serve with distinction and care for his people. The first is emotional intelligence. He said being able to manage personal emotions and the emotions of others is crucial to understanding and empathizing with them. The second is visibility. Not just being present, but leading by example, lending a hand during training, and being fully engaged.

“It’s the time that creates the trust,” Celia said. “For people to trust you, you must spend time with them. They’re not just going to open up right off the bat, and I make it my priority to be engaged with them.”

Celia continues to refine his first sergeant responsibilities by attending first sergeant council meetings with other 176th Wing “shirts”, a term used in the U.S. Air Force for first sergeants. Every quarterly drill, he coordinates with section leads and incorporates themes to inform his airmen about the resources available to them that includes everything from financial planning to healthcare to education.

Airmen across the Alaska Air Guard can take advantage of an open-door policy to speak with their first sergeants about all life circumstances that affect them. Celia said he makes a habit of integrating with personnel on a weekly basis, often making unannounced visits just to speak with his airmen and get to know them.

Celia’s journey from a young Airman inspired by the compassion of his own first sergeant to becoming the NGB First Sergeant of the Year serves as a powerful reminder of the impact one leader can have on the lives of many. His diamond isn’t just worn on his uniform, it’s reflected in his daily actions, in the trust he builds, and in the unwavering care he provides to those he serves.



