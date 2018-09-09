Alaska National Guard Responds to Inquiries about Dyett, Accused Offender

- Home
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — A member of the Alaska Army National Guard who has been indicted on sexual assault charges, posted an increased bail amount specified by Judge Saxby yesterday and will remain on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
The Alaska National Guard has been and continues to actively participate with local law enforcement and remains highly cooperative in the ongoing investigation.
The prevention of sexual assault is a top priority for the adjutant general and for the Alaska National Guard. Any form of sexual assault will not be tolerated.
The Alaska National Guard takes criminal accusations of members very seriously and considers the safety and security of all Guardsmen and community members of highest priority. As a government agency, we have procedures to ensure objectivity and due process. If a member of the Alaska National Guard is convicted of sexual assault, they will be processed for separation.
The accused, Kayshawn Dyett, joined the Alaska Army National Guard in 2014. According to his personnel record, he has not been a full-time employee of the Alaska National Guard at any time. Contrary to claims from his personal Facebook account, which have been referenced by media, he has never worked in the recruiting office.
