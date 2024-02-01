Alaska National Guard to participate in Ketchikan community discussions about fentanyl-related challenges





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – In response to the growing problems with fentanyl and other illegal drugs in Southeast Alaska, the Alaska National Guard’s Counterdrug Support Program and 103rd Civil Support Team will conduct two separate informational briefings with Ketchikan first responders, Feb 5 and 6.

The Guardsmen will also present on fentanyl awareness and prevention at a community Ketch-Up meeting Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Ted Ferry Civic Center and is hosted by the Ketchikan Fire and Police Departments and the Ketchikan Wellness Coalition.

During the first-responder sessions, leaders from the Counterdrug Support Program and 103rd Civil Support Team will provide an overview of their unit’s capabilities and share how they can assist with problems related to fentanyl and other illegal drugs.

Other topics planned for discussion include a drug threat briefing, public safety and health data, regional drug trends and fentanyl detection, handling and decontamination.

The sessions will be hosted by the Ketchikan Fire Department and are intended for members of the fire and police departments and select medical professionals.

The Alaska National Guard Counterdrug Program supports public safety and public health mission partners to reduce the negative impact of illicit drugs through drug prevention and drug interdiction efforts.

The 103rd Civil Support Team is prepared to rapidly deploy across the state or beyond to assist local first responders to identify chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear substances, assess potential consequences, provide medical and technical advice, and advise on community response measures.

