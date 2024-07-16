Alaska Native Heritage Center unveils renovated facility and Hall of Cultures, new exhibits and major $25 million capital campaign to support campus expansion





ANCHORAGE, Alaska — In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the Alaska Native Heritage Center (ANHC) — the only statewide living cultural center in Alaska representing all Alaska Native peoples and one of America’s cultural treasures — unveiled its newly renovated Hall of Cultures, featuring four new exhibits.

“We stand on the shoulders of giants who helped bring the ANHC to its current place,” said Emily Edenshaw (Yup’ik/Inupiaq), ANHC president and CEO. “We are born out of a vision from the late Paul Tiulana, and we are honored to continue our mission-driven work to preserve and strengthen the traditions, languages and arts of Alaska’s Native peoples.”

The Hall of Cultures renovation marks the first major conceptual update to the exhibits in 25 years. Visitors can now explore completely remodeled Identity Galleries along with new exhibits, including:

Qayaqs and Canoes: Native Ways of Knowing: This exhibit features eight traditional watercrafts crafted by Alaska Native Master Boatbuilders alongside apprentices, skin sewers and their families.

This exhibit features eight traditional watercrafts crafted by Alaska Native Master Boatbuilders alongside apprentices, skin sewers and their families. Good Medicine: Step inside a Qasgiq (Men’s House) and a Menstruation or Seclusion Hut to learn about these important ceremonial and traditional structures.

Step inside a Qasgiq (Men’s House) and a Menstruation or Seclusion Hut to learn about these important ceremonial and traditional structures. Nacheyakda’ina (Our Ancestors in Dena’ina): This preview exhibition explores cultural belongings that were removed from Alaska Native communities or are part of the movement for repatriation.

This preview exhibition explores cultural belongings that were removed from Alaska Native communities or are part of the movement for repatriation. Education in Alaska: Disruption of our Traditional Teachings: This exhibit delves into the history of education in Alaska, particularly the forced removal of Alaska Native children to boarding schools. Please be advised of the sensitive nature of this exhibit’s content.

In addition to unveiling its new museum and exhibits, the ANHC has also updated the physical spaces in its Gathering Place, lobby and online presence with a new website . The ANHC’s ongoing capital campaign supports this exciting, continued growth. The launch of this year’s $25 million campaign is part of a multi-phased fundraising strategy to better serve the Alaska Native community, Alaskan community and enhance the overall visitor experience.

Here is a breakdown of the campaign phases:

Phase one (funded and complete): Renovations to the main building and museum (funded by donations and grants).

Renovations to the main building and museum (funded by donations and grants). Phase two (funded): Update to the theatre to create immersive experiences (funded by a grant).

Update to the theatre to create immersive experiences (funded by a grant). Phase three (funded): Construction of a community healing garden (funded by a grant).

Construction of a community healing garden (funded by a grant). Phase four (ongoing): A $25 million expansion campaign including a community hall with a subsistence kitchen, parking garage, lake restoration and administrative offices (partially funded and seeking grants and donations).

The newly remodeled Hall of Cultures is now open to the public. Summer season hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sept. 15. Visit the ANHC today and explore the rich cultural heritage of Alaska’s Native peoples. To learn more about the ANHC, please visit www.alaskanative.net/