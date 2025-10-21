Alaska Organized Militia builds on historic evacuation as focus turns to community sustainment





The Alaska Organized Militia continues coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operation Center following the 2025 West Coast Storm as the mission focus, pursuant to Governor Dunleavy’s declaration of disaster, shifts from lifesaving to life sustainment and stabilization of communities and survivors.

The Alaska National Guard’s historic airlifts and evacuations, to include both rotary and fixed winged air assets and personnel resulted in 659 displaced Alaskans being safely relocated from Bethel to Anchorage following the devastating western storm.

As of Oct. 19, there have been 18 active requests for assistance and 123 personnel on state active duty, with additional members providing critical support behind the scenes across logistics, planning, and coordination functions.

AKOM leaders have stressed the need to execute onset recovery efforts hastily as winter encroaches on Alaska.

“We have to move forward with compassion, and with the speed this situation demands,” said Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, the adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard. “People want to get back home and rebuild. Our mission now is to help them do that, clearing debris, bringing in equipment, and making sure every community has what it needs before winter sets in.”

The operational focus includes continuing village assessments, cleanup operations, and the delivery of essential supplies. The Guard is delivered four 55-gallon drums of fuel to Tuntutuliak and generators to Kwigillingok and Kipnuk to support community recovery and maintain power for critical infrastructure. A medical evacuation aircraft remains on standby to support medical emergencies as needed.

“This has been a unique response, with the entire organization eagerly and willingly volunteering to be part of this mission,” said Col. Christy Brewer, the AKNG director of joint operations. “It’s been an all-hands-on deck endeavor, and everybody is trying to support their fellow Alaskans in their time of need.”

In the last 24 hours, the AKOM has transitioned to community and survivor support operations, maintaining approximately 115 personnel on state active duty in Bethel while continuing village assessments, debris removal, emergency home support and sheltering support.

The AKOM will be working in the coming days to increase State Active-Duty personnel to approximately 230, with about 200 assigned to Task Force Bethel in support of ongoing response and recovery operations across Western Alaska.

“All of our Alaska Guard, State Defense Force and Naval militia members are Alaskans who are from the communities that they serve,” Brewer said. “Many of them have friends and family from the affected communities and this will be a memorable event for them as they continue doing what they can to support this impactful mission.”