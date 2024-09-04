Alaska Organized Militia mobilizes six in response to Ketchikan landslide





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs mobilized four Alaska Army National Guardsmen and two members of the Alaska State Defense Force to assist with response and recovery efforts after a major landslide, Aug. 25, 2024, in Ketchikan.

Following a request from the Ketchikan Gateway Borough, the Alaska State Emergency Operations Center requested the assistance of two Alaska State Defense Force members who live in the community. The two ASDF members mobilized rapidly and were on scene soon after the slide occurred.

With additional rain forecasted and concerns of subsequent slides, borough leaders requested additional help from the SEOC Tuesday, Aug. 27, leading to the mobilization of four Ketchikan-based Alaska Army National Guardsmen this morning.

The borough also requested the Alaska Army National Guard armory be available to shelter community members unable to return to their homes or otherwise affected by the evacuation. The mobilized Guardsmen spent this morning preparing the armory for that potential mission.

The six volunteers, all members of the Alaska Organized Militia, will provide support for as long as required at the direction of the SEOC Division Supervisor coordinating the state response in Ketchikan. Anticipated tasks include, but are not limited to, debris clean up, landslide recovery operations, distribution of supplies, emergency shelter operations, and augmentation of the Ketchikan Emergency Operations Center.

Under Alaska State Statute, the Alaska Organized Militia includes the Alaska National Guard, the Alaska Naval Militia and the Alaska State Defense Force. Upon request, the AKOM stands ready to respond to a wide range of natural disasters and other emergency events that threaten the safety and wellbeing of fellow Alaskans.

Other Alaska agencies supporting the response effort include the Department of Transportation, the Department of Natural Resources, the Alaska State Troopers, and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. The United States Coast Guard, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service also participated in the response.

