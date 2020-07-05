Alaska Pacific University Releases Campus Reopening Plan

Anchorage, Alaska – Alaska Pacific University (APU) has released its Return to Campus plan, which outlines protective measures against COVID-19 transmission. The plan allows for both in-person and distance learning when the semester begins August 24.
“Our Campus Reopening planning document details new policies and expectations for the year,” said APU President Valerie Nurr’araaluk Davidson. “I am confident that our comprehensive planning and a shared commitment to safety will help our community overcome any challenges together.”
Three staff and faculty committees contributed to the plan, which incorporates recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, public health experts at the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, and state and local authorities.
The plan allows for in-person learning for the fall semester. Classrooms, labs, studios, and group areas will be retrofitted and reconfigured to allow for social distancing. Employees who have high-risk health factors, or who have family members with elevated risk, will continue being able to telecommute. Courses will be available through distance learning for any students who need to isolate.
Other measures to reduce transmission include requiring masks in public settings, restricting APU travel outside of Anchorage, reducing density in student housing, reserving rooms for students who need to quarantine, and moving courses and final exams online after the Thanksgiving holiday break. The protocols apply to both the Anchorage campus and the Kellogg campus in Palmer, AK.
Public access to the campuses will be limited to protect the health of the APU community and visitors. Those interested in visiting the campus for tours, conferences, recreation, or meetings should contact the appropriate offices to make arrangements. Conferencing services will be limited and will be considered on a case-to-case basis.
“Our goal is to make our educational programs accessible and to make working and living on campus as safe as possible. Many things have changed, but we remain committed to active learning, innovative teaching, and student growth,” said Provost Hilton Hallock.
Davidson added, “This is a significant goal, but we believe it can be achieved through comprehensive planning and individual effort. APU is a thriving and resilient institution, and we know that our community can do extraordinary things in these extraordinary times.”
APU’s Campus Reopening plan is available at https://www.alaskapacific.edu/campus-reopening-plan/
###