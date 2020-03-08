State of Alaska-registered voters had a strong feeling when they voted Governor Mike Dunleavy to have full funding of PFD dividend check.
We are hearing different tune from these so-called experts testifying in front of Alaska State Legislatures with different agenda on their mind-to fund the law enforcement within the State of Alaska, which the vigilante’ law enforcement is rampant and the grant monies set aside for the communities statewide are under the non-compliance status, the authorities of the State of Alaska don’t care to prosecute these criminal activities citing the money is not available.
Despite of all has been written, the fact remains that the registered voters did vote for Governor Mike Dunleavy for a full funding of Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend plus 1,000 dollars, which the former Governor Bill Walker committed Cardinal Sin against the registered voters and cost him a gubernatorial election.