Alaska Ready for Possible Federal Shutdown





(Anchorage, AK) – The State of Alaska is prepared to continue essential services and minimize disruptions to Alaskans in the event of a federal government shutdown.

Governor Mike Dunleavy has directed state executive branch departments to review federal programs administered by the State and to prepare contingency plans to ensure continued delivery of critical services wherever possible. While some programs operate on automatic or advance funding and are expected to continue without interruption, others may be affected depending on federal guidance and the availability of funds.

Historically, Alaska has been able to keep state-administered, federally funded programs operating during previous shutdowns. The State is preparing to do the same in this instance, using available funds and following the most up-to-date guidance from federal agencies. If a shutdown were to continue beyond a month or if funding conditions change, Alaska will reassess and prioritize programs that most directly impact the life, health, and safety of Alaskans.

Many key programs such as Medicaid, Title IV-E Foster Care and Adoption Assistance are expected to continue during a shutdown because of their existing authorizations or funding streams. Other programs may operate differently depending on congressional and agency actions. The State is staying in close contact with federal agencies as details emerge.

Approximately 4,800 state executive branch positions are at least partially funded by the federal government. At this time, these employees are expected to continue reporting to work and receiving pay, subject to any future federal guidance. A small number of federal employees embedded within state departments will follow the procedures established by their agencies.

The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development has developed a FAQ to answer Unemployment Insurance questions from federal employees who may be furloughed.