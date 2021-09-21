Alaska Redistricting Board Approves Proposed Redistricting Plans





ANCHORAGE – Monday the Alaska Redistricting Board adopted six proposed redistricting plans which will be the basis of public meetings across Alaska. The Board-drafted plans, v.3 and v.4 adopted today replace Board Composite Plans v.1 and v.2, which were previously approved by the Board on September 9, 2021.

In addition to the two revised board composites, the following plans submitted and presented by the following organizations were also adopted:

• Coalition of Doyon, Ltd., Tanana Chiefs Conference, Fairbanks Native Association, Sealaska, and Ahtna.

• Alaskans for Fair and Equitable Redistricting (AFFER)

• Alaskans for Fair Redistricting (AFFR)

• The Senate Minority Caucus

“I was pleased that the Board came together today to bring six proposed redistricting plans forward for Alaskans to consider,” said Board Chair John Binkley. “We will now be traveling around the state to learn which plan best reflects Alaskans’ desire for their legislative districts. “

The Alaska Redistricting Board will now start a public meeting tour, seeking feedback from Alaskans on all proposed plans before adoption of the final plan is required by the Alaska Constitution by November 10, 2021.

“We were pleased to hear from Alaskans from every region of the state and replace our initial maps with new and improved versions three and four, which better reflect the socio-economic integration characteristics of each region,” said Board Member Nicole Borromeo. “We look forward to hearing feedback from Alaskans on our new draft maps, as well as the four adopted third-party draft maps, as we present them in public meetings in communities across the state.”

Detailed maps will be posted on the Alaska Redistricting Board’s website at https://www.akredistrict.org/when they are available.

For additional information please contact TJ Presley at (907) 229-1385.

