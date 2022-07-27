This Day in Alaska History-July 27th, 1912





It was on July 27th, 1912, that the last roadblock barring Alaska from becoming a territory was overcome when the district of Alaska agreed to accept the U.S. Senate’s amendments to Alaska’s establishment of home rule.

This agreement opened the way for the passage of the Second Organic Act establishing the Territory of Alaska and the Territorial Legislature for Alaska. The act was finalized on August 24th of that year making QAlaska a territory rather than a district.

Walter Eli Clark, who was the district of Alaska governor from 1909 to 1912 would continue on as Alaska’s Territorial Governor for another year before he was replaced by J.F.A. Strong who would go on to serve the first full term as the territorial governor.



