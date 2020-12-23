Alaska Redistricting Board Retains Key Staff

ANCHORAGE – Monday the Alaska Redistricting Board announced the hiring of Peter Torkelson as Executive Director and TJ Presley as Deputy Director.
“The Board and I are excited to welcome these two experienced Alaskans to the redistricting effort. The task before the board will require tireless hard work, a commitment to exacting standards of technical excellence and the ability to engage the public. Peter and TJ have impressive skills which will be essential to a successful redistricting process and plan.” said John Binkley, Chair of the Alaska Redistricting Board.
“We couldn’t be happier that Peter and TJ agreed to leave their current pursuits and tackle one of the toughest jobs Alaska public policy has to offer,” said Board Member Nicole Borromeo. “The board is committed to a transparent and equitable process. Both Peter and TJ will be essential in providing that for all Alaskans.”
The Alaska Constitution delegates redistricting of Alaska House and Senate districts every ten years to the Alaska Redistricting Board which consists of five Alaskans appointed by the Governor, Senate President, Speaker of the House and Chief Justice of the Alaska Supreme Court.
The 2020 Redistricting Board Members are Melanie Bahnke of Nome, John Binkley of Fairbanks, Nicole Borromeo of Anchorage, Bethany Marcum of Anchorage and Budd Simpson of Juneau.
For additional information please contact John Binkley at (907) 322-2390.
