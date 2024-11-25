Alaska Resoundingly Elects Pro-abortion Candidates





Alaskans make it clear — don’t mess with our freedoms.

Anchorage, AK — In an overwhelming show of support for reproductive freedom, the people of Alaska decisively elected pro-abortion candidates to the Alaska State Legislature. Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates (PPAA) – Alaska is celebrating two flipped seats in Alaska House Districts and 19 endorsed candidates elected to office, 16 of whom are incumbents. This election marks a resounding win for those who support safe, accessible health care and the protection of personal freedoms.

Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates – Alaska applauds the collective voices of Alaskans who turned out to make it known that their health care rights are non-negotiable. In the State Senate, we welcome candidates Jesse Kiehl, Matt Claman, Forrest Dunbar, and Scott Kawasaki. In the State House, we welcome Rebecca Himschoot, Andi Story, Sara Hannan, Ky Holland, Calvin Schrage, Andy Josephson, Alyse Galvin, Carolyn Hall, Zack Fields, Genevieve Mina, Andrew Gray, Donna Mears, Ted Eischeid, Maxine Dibert, and Ashley Carrick.

Rose O’Hara-Jolley the Alaska State Director of Planned Parenthood said in a statement “These elected leaders are committed to advancing reproductive health and freedom in Alaska. We know they will work tirelessly to strengthen health care protections that safeguard reproductive rights for all Alaskans, fight against restrictive policies that limit access to necessary health care, and empower communities with the education and resources to make informed choices. Especially given the presidential election results, Alaska’s leadership is more important than ever to protect Alaskans’ freedoms. Together, we will create a future where our health care decisions are respected and protected in Alaska.”

PPAA – Alaska looks forward to collaborating with these leaders to prioritize health care policies that respect the choices and freedoms of all Alaskans. This outcome underscores the dedication of our communities to protect each other’s rights, and the victory is a testament to the power of collective action and advocacy.