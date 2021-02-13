Alaska Sea Grant Lands Gift to Boost Commercial Seafood Harvesters







Alaska Sea Grant at the University of Alaska Fairbanks has received a $450,000 donation from Northwest Farm Credit Services to fund several programs that support Alaska’s commercial seafood harvesters.

The donation from Northwest Farm Credit Services, a cooperative that finances farmers, ranchers, commercial fishermen and more, is directed to programs that provide business education and tools to current and aspiring Alaska commercial fishing business owners.

The donation will support:

Alaska Young Fishermen’s Summit, a business networking and training event for fishermen entering the commercial fishing industry.

FishBiz website, providing comprehensive business information for fishermen at every stage of their careers.

FishBiz on the Water, a mobile app being developed for industry-specific business management and record keeping.

Business of Fishing workshop, a new one-day class to be offered in alternate years from the Alaska Young Fishermen’s Summit to provide fishing business management training for new entrants in the industry.

“As part of our commitment to improving the lives of our customers, communities and the industries we serve, Northwest Farm Credit Services is excited to invest in these important University of Alaska projects,” said Joe Bratt, the senior vice president of western Washington for Northwest FCS.







“This generous investment by Northwest Farm Credit Services highlights Alaska Sea Grant’s leadership in the development and delivery of workforce training for fishermen and fishing businesses that are so valuable to Alaska,” said Ginny Eckert, Alaska Sea Grant director. “We are grateful for this opportunity to partner with Northwest Farm Credit Services to support the businesses and communities we both serve.”

Alaska Sea Grant and its Marine Advisory Program offer technical assistance, education, applied research and other expertise to enhance and sustain healthy coastal economies, communities and ecosystems. Alaska Sea Grant is a partnership between UAF and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

