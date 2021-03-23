Alaska Senate Passes Resolution Urging Completion of University Federal Land Grant Endowment







JUNEAU – A joint resolution that urges for the completion of a federal land grant endowment to the University of Alaska, SJR 8, was passed Monday by the Alaska Senate.

“In our current budget climate, I hope to give the University a renewed opportunity to find other financial options to manage itself, via its potential land holdings, and rely less on our state’s general fund,” said Sen. Gary Stevens,R-Kodiak, the bill’s sponsor. “Hopefully, this resolution, in response to our congressional delegation’s request, addresses our university’s land grant program.”

The University of Alaska did not receive any of the federal land granted to higher education under the Morrill Land-Grant College Act of 1862. Instead, the university was only granted a fraction of land under a different land grant, leaving the university with one of the smallest land holdings in all U.S. land grant institutions.

This resolution urges the Alaska Congressional delegation, Gov. Mike Dunleavy and the U.S. Department of Interior for the completion of the federal land transfer to the university.

SJR 8 passed the Senate by a vote of 19-0 and is now on its way to the Alaska House of Representatives for consideration.

