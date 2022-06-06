Alaska State and Wildlife Troopers of the Year Announced





Alaska State Trooper and Alaska Wildlife Trooper receive awards



(Anchorage, AK) – The Directors of the Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers announced the recipients of the 2021 Trooper of the Year Award for each of their divisions. Sergeant Teague Widmier of the Alaska State Troopers and Trooper Steven Cantine of the Alaska Wildlife Troopers were both recognized for their outstanding service to the people of Alaska.

Sgt. Widmier, currently based in Bethel, has worked in the Yukon/Kuskokwim region for over 18 years. He is an advocate for victims of violent crime, and builds and maintains strong relationships with many in the community he serves. He is often asked to participate as an instructor at the Tribal Police/Village Police Officer Training Academy in Bethel.

“Sgt. Widmier exhibits caring, respect, humility, commitment, dedication, humor, honesty, integrity, empathy, transparency, hard work, and resiliency,” said Colonel Bryan Barlow, Director of the Alaska State Troopers. “He really exemplifies the core purpose of the Alaska State Troopers, public safety through public service.”

Trooper Cantine, among other things is being recognized for hard work and improvement toward his aviation piloting skills over the year. He is based in Kotzebue and has significantly increased the area where he is able to respond by building proficiency in landing small aircraft in challenging terrain and on shorter airstrips.

“Trooper Cantine is self-motivated and takes the initiative,” said Colonel Doug Massie, Director of the Alaska Wildlife Troopers. “He is highly dependable and Involved in his community. He focuses his professional and personal life on being available for service to the Department of Public Safety, the community he lives in, and other needs throughout Alaska.

The Alaska Department of Public Safety thanks these Troopers for their continued hard work and exemplary service to the citizens of the State of Alaska.

###



