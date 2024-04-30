Alaska State Senate Passes Legislation Enhancing Disaster Relief for Alaskans





Juneau – Monday, the Alaska State Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 236, sponsored by Senator Jesse Kiehl, D-Juneau. The bill addresses critical gaps in aid for state-only disasters, providing much-needed support for individuals and communities grappling with the aftermath of natural catastrophes.

Alaska’s unique geography exposes its residents to many natural hazards, from earthquakes to wildfires to landslides. While federal disaster declarations offer assistance in certain circumstances, many disasters fall short of meeting the criteria for federal aid. As a result, Alaskans facing the overwhelming task of rebuilding their lives often find themselves without adequate financial support.

Under current law, survivors of state-only disasters can get a mere $21,000 from the state to offset damages—an amount that barely scratches the surface of recovery needs. Furthermore, individuals who are part of condo associations cannot use state aid to address condo-wide damages such as foundation repairs.

Senate Bill 236 raises the state relief amount to the greater of $50,000 or half the federal relief allowable, ensuring Alaskans more substantial help during times of crisis. It also grants condo owners the much-needed flexibility to use relief funds towards their share of condo-wide expenses, providing a glimmer of hope and equal treatment for those property owners.

“Living in Alaska is a privilege, but it comes with its share of challenges, particularly in the face of natural disasters,” said Senator Kiehl. “This legislation is a crucial step to help Alaskans to rebuild and thrive in the wake of adversity.”

Senate Bill 236 now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.



