Alaska Upholds Second Amendment Right to Bear Arms







(Juneau, AK) – The Second Amendment right to bear arms is important to millions of Americans and is fundamental to Alaskans. As such, the State of Alaska is supporting legal efforts that uphold robust Second Amendment rights. Alaska is prepared to challenge laws that infringe on those rights.

This week, Alaska joined an amicus brief in Duncan v. Rodriguez, a case challenging a California law banning magazines with a capacity of 10 or more rounds. California’s law criminalizes possession of arms commonly used by millions of law-abiding citizens for lawful purposes, even when used in the home for self-defense. Therefore, the law strikes at the core of the Second Amendment. Alaska and the other Amici states urge the 9th Circuit to affirm the trial court’s decision that the California law banning magazines that carry more than ten rounds of ammunition violates the Second Amendment.







“Alaska is a Second Amendment sanctuary state, and the State of Alaska constitution explicitly recognizes the individual right to bear arms. The 9th Circuit can try to eliminate the Second Amendment, but I won’t let that happen on my watch,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “We will be pursuing every legal recourse to fight these decisions, and intend to join with other states who support our constitutional right to bear arms.”

Another case that was recently decided by the 9th Circuit is Young v. Hawaii. This case effectively eviscerates the Second Amendment’s protection of the right to bear arms. The 9th Circuit has now determined that states can severely limit the ability to carry a firearm, openly or concealed, outside of the home.

“We will continue working with other states to protect the right to bear arms, and will stand together to oppose laws infringing on this fundamental right,” said Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor.

