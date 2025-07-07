Alaska Wins Major Legal Battle to Protect Cook Inlet Salmon Fishery









(Anchorage, AK) – In a significant victory for Alaska’s salmon fishery, U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason has upheld the National Marine Fisheries Service’s (NMFS) decision to adopt Amendment 16 to the federal salmon fishery plan for the Cook Inlet Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). This ruling confirms that NMFS is not required to regulate salmon fishing within state waters, a key point of contention in the case.

Opponents of Amendment 16 argued it violated both the Magnuson-Stevens Act (MSA) and the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), contending that NMFS should oversee salmon fishing across the entire range of stocks, including state waters. The court disagreed, reaffirming that the MSA allows NMFS to manage fisheries as distinct units, with the Cook Inlet EEZ salmon fishery qualifying as such. Additionally, the court emphasized that NMFS’s jurisdiction is limited to federal waters, preserving state control within three miles of shore.

Attorney General Treg Taylor praised the decision, stating, “This ruling is a victory for Alaska and our salmon fishery. It upheld the state’s rights and responsibilities to managing our waters. I want to congratulate the hard work and dedication of our Department of Law attorneys, especially Aaron Peterson, who have been tirelessly defending Alaska’s interests.”

The court’s decision underscores the importance of following the best available science and maintaining state and federal collaboration in managing our valuable salmon resources. This outcome ensures that Alaskans can continue to benefit from a well-managed and sustainable salmon fishery, which is crucial for the state’s economy and way of life.