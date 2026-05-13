Magnuson-Stevens Act at 50: Charting a Course to Sustainable Fisheries







This landmark legislation set the United States on track to become a world leader in sustainable fisheries management.

In April, we celebrated the 50 years since the United States signed the Magnuson-Stevens Act. This landmark law set the United States on a course toward sustainably and cooperatively managed marine resources. But in order to appreciate how far we’ve ventured, it helps to understand why we embarked.

Vacuuming the Seas

The mid-20th century was a boom time for fishing around the world. Technological advances changed how people harvested, transported, and consumed seafood. More fish were being harvested off the coasts of the United States, but not necessarily by American fishermen.

Between 1965 and 1975, the volume of fish caught by foreign fishing vessels in the United States exceeded the catch of domestic harvesters. The newer, larger, far-ranging factory trawlers of the foreign fleets would anchor just beyond the 3-nautical-mile U.S. territorial limit. As Senator Warren Magnuson (D-Washington) recalled, the fleets were “virtually vacuuming the seas” of valuable marine life—and economic opportunity. When they depleted one stock, they simply moved on to the next. In many cases, they sold their harvest back to American consumers after processing.

“If the U.S. is to maintain world prominence,” warned Magnuson, “we must learn to steward our declining resources.” He partnered with Senator Ted Stevens (R-Alaska), Representative Don Young (R-Alaska) and Representative Gerry Studds (D-Massachusetts) to push for action through extensive deliberations in both chambers of Congress.

Lawmakers agreed that a serious problem existed, but they debated how to solve it. The 94th Congress considered dozens of proposals before combining ideas into one law. On April 13, 1976, they passed what is now known as the Magnuson-Stevens Act.

A Law that Charts New Territory

The Magnuson-Stevens Act introduced two major changes to U.S. federal fisheries management. First, it created a 200-nautical-mile “fishery conservation zone”—later redesignated an “Exclusive Economic Zone” around our coasts. American fishermen have the first right to fish marine species in this area.

Second, the Act created eight regional fishery management councils. They established a collaborative and tailored approach to managing the domestic fishing industry in the newly claimed federal waters. These councils would bring together representatives from state governments, industry, and other interests to develop fishery management plans for the stocks in their regions, adhering to national standards. They would solicit public input and allow everyone an opportunity to be heard during the plans’ development. Advised by scientific committees, the councils’ goal was to manage each fishery for its “optimum yield.” Optimum yield takes into account the amount of fish that can be harvested sustainably and that will provide the greatest overall benefit to the nation. The councils’ recommended measures were then forwarded to NOAA Fisheries for implementation.

A New Gold Rush

Once the Act cleared U.S. waters of foreign fishing fleets, American fishermen flocked toward the increased economic opportunities. Many invested in larger, more advanced boats with help from federal loan programs. But soon, too many fishermen were competing for too few fish.

As planned, scientists surveyed fish populations and estimated sustainable catch levels. The councils tried to regulate the fishing effort through closures and size limits. Even so, their efforts failed to prevent major declines. Some of the most productive fisheries in the world—including sea scallops, cod, and haddock in New England, and red snapper in the Gulf of America—collapsed.

In 1996, Congress reauthorized and strengthened the law with the passage of the Sustainable Fisheries Act. This update marked a more concerted attempt to end overfishing and rebuild overfished stocks. The new legislation included several key changes:

Fishery management plans must define objective criteria for identifying when a stock is overfished (i.e., its abundance or biomass is too low) and when it is subject to overfishing (i.e., the catch rate is too high)

Management plans must adhere to expanded national standards and consider “essential fish habitat”

Rebuilding plans are required for overfished stocks

Turning the Tide

The years following passage of the Sustainable Fisheries Act saw the beginning of the American fisheries success story. Sea scallops, subject to major closures since 1994, were the first stock to be declared rebuilt in 2001. Other species followed in the early 2000s, including:

These achievements showed recovery was possible with sound science, sacrifices by our fishermen, and support from the public.

A decade later, Congress refined the law further. In introducing the legislation, Senator Stevens hailed the regional council system he helped create 30 years prior as “one of the most successful federal-state management systems ever enacted.” He emphasized that “the system recognized the complexity of our differing fish stocks and the unique regional approaches needed to manage these resources.”

Crucially, the new reauthorization established annual catch limits and required accountability measures for fisheries that exceed their catch limits. It strengthened the role of science in management and stipulated that managers could not set catch levels higher than the science advisors’ estimated optimum yield.

These new measures, and the fruition of rebuilding plans already in place, helped increase the number of rebuilt stocks over time. Since 2000, we have celebrated successes in every region. We’ve rebuilt 52 stocks, including recent successes like Snohomish coho salmon and Pacific bluefin tuna.

Building on the Past, Looking to the Future

Today, U.S. fishermen and seafood farmers adhere to some of the most robust and transparent standards in the world. Our system is built on rigorous science, robust monitoring, strong enforcement, and the daily commitment of our dedicated fishermen. American fishermen are responsible stewards of our ocean resources, working to ensure the long-term health of fish stocks and marine ecosystems. U.S. seafood is sustainable seafood. But sustainable management is a continuous journey, not a destination.

The Act and its reauthorizations will not solve all our fisheries management challenges. Not all population declines are due to overharvesting; changes in the environment and cascading impacts from the increase or decline of other species matter as well. Some rebuilt stocks have experienced new declines and required further interventions. And while U.S. fishermen abide by responsible management measures, they face difficulties posed by less expensive international imports, rising gas prices, and shifting species distributions.

As we look ahead to the next 50 years, we are focused on sustaining both our fish populations and our fishing communities, culture, and industries. Through continued collaboration and our science-based approach to management, future generations will enjoy eating U.S.-caught seafood and watching U.S. fishing vessels at work.

Want to Help?

You can support American fishing communities by eating U.S. seafood. Want to learn more about seafood but don’t know where to start? We’ve got you covered with up-to-date information on U.S. seafood, tips on buying and handling, recipes, and more.