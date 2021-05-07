Alaskan Fishermen Call for Bristol Bay & Tongass as Conservation Priorities







Cautious optimism as Interagency Report outlines Principles and action steps for Biden/Harris Administrations 30 x 30 goal

Sitka, AK – Alaskan fishermen expressed optimism in response to the Interagency Report delivered today to Biden/Harris Administration’s Climate Task Force. The report, co-signed by leadership from NOAA, DOI, USDA, USDC and CDQ, addresses the Administration’s 30 x 30 goal for conservation of at least 30 percent of US lands and oceans by 2030.

“The effects of climate change on fish and fish habitat are among Alaska fishermen’s top concerns for their businesses.” said Sommers Cole, who manages the Alaska Salmon Habitat Information Program during his months off from Salmon Fishing in Southeast Alaska. “In a 2020 survey of more than 750 fishermen, climate impacts came up consistently as a huge concern. Despite robust fishery management, fishermen have been impacted by changes in climate and ocean conditions, which increase uncertainty and decrease economic stability for fishing businesses and coastal communities.” said Cole.

“While there are multiple ways to reach 30 x 30 goals, two “shovel ready” climate solutions exist in Alaska that offer critical fish habitat protections: Bristol Bay and the Tongass National Forest.” said Linda Behnken, Executive Director of the Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association, a fishermen’s organization representing hundreds of small boat Alaska fishermen. Conserving Bristol Bay and the Tongass ecosystems will provide huge benefits for Alaska fisheries and coastal communities while buffering Alaska’s iconic fisheries against the accelerating impacts of climate change.







“Initially, we were concerned that the 30 x 30 effort could create no-take marine areas thereby closing waters to small-boat fisheries while doing little to actually help solve our climate emergency,” said Kelly Harrell, Chief Fisheries Officer at Sitka Salmon Shares, which operates a Sitka-based seafood processor and delivers seafood to customers across the nation via a community-supported fishery model. “But we applaud the administration for acknowledging the crucial role of local people, farmers, and fishermen as stewards of our lands and waters, and for moving towards solutions that honors this interconnection. Fishermen and local residents have led efforts over many generations to protect important habitats like the Tongass and Bristol Bay that they rely on; efforts that are now more urgent in the face of accelerating climate change.”

Alaska’s fisheries are a renewable economic engine and source of nutritious, wild protein for not just Alaska, but our country. Nationally, Alaska produces more wild seafood than any other state in the country and generates $12.8 billion in annual economic output for the U.S. Additionally, Alaska’s commercial fisheries are the single-largest private sector employer in the state, providing more than 37,700 Full Time Equivalent jobs and generating $2.1 billion in annual labor income. In Alaskaâ€™s remote but thriving coastal communities, there is little else that can replace the engine of a blue economy.

###