Alaskan NORAD Region conducts Agile Combat Employment from King Salmon





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF RICHARDSON, Alaska – Alaskan NORAD Region and Alaskan Command, under NORAD and U.S. Northern Command, conducted Agile Combat Employment (ACE) operations at King Salmon Airport, Alaska, from Sept. 8-12, 2025.

Four F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, conducted Homeland Defense operations from remote airfield King Salmon, demonstrating the capability to conduct Homeland Defense missions from dispersed locations in the Alaskan Theater of Operations.

Airmen from Eielson AFB and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson supported the sustainment, logistics, and command and control of operations at the remote site during the week-long event. The Alaska Air National Guard supported the airlift of personnel and equipment via a C-17 Globemaster III.

These events were part of a series of Alaskan Command synchronized operations executed throughout the summer focused on Homeland Defense, command and control, and integration with state, national and binational partners and Allies.

ACE enables aircraft to remain ready and postured to respond to threats in the event the aircraft’s primary duty location is unable to” support the rapid launch of aircraft.

“NORAD forces executed Agile Combat Employment in order to sustain our ability to deter, detect, and defend against threats to North America, regardless of potential threats to our regular basing locations” said Lt. Gen. Case Cunningham, commander, Alaskan NORAD Region and Alaskan Command. “The recent ACE operations at King Salmon, Alaska, demonstrated the flexibility and readiness of our forces to operate from dispersed locations under challenging conditions. These operations highlight our commitment to adapting to evolving threats and maintaining the security of our Homelands.”

Alaskan NORAD Region and Alaskan Command are committed to the defense of North America in the Arctic Theater of Homeland Defense, and are ready to accomplish the mission 24 hours a day 365 days a year under any circumstances.

