BLM Announces Temporary Trail Closure on Portion of Nome Creek Trail in the White Mountains National Recreation Area







Closure starts July 6 for 1.5 miles of trail during summer stream restoration construction work

Fairbanks -The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Eastern Interior Field Office will begin a temporary trail closure on July 6 for Nome Creek Trail in the White Mountains National Recreation Area due to construction associated with summer stream restoration work. The temporary closure affects approximately 1.5 miles of trail directly upstream from the Nome Creek Bridge and will be in effect through August 31, 2026, or until construction is completed.

The BLM instituted this temporary trail closure to protect public safety while heavy equipment operates in the restoration areas along the stream and surrounding floodplain, including areas of stock piling and placing material. Also, the BLM advises the public to avoid the surrounding 70-acre project area during ongoing work, which will include a staging zone for heavy equipment, fuel, and a construction camp.

Signs will be posted along the trail in the Nome Creek Valley to notify the public of the temporary closures. BLM law enforcement rangers and other employees will be in the area to enforce the temporary restriction on motor vehicles.

A map of the temporary trail closure and construction area is included. Updates can be found on the White Mountains Trail Conditions webpage. For more information, please contact the Fairbanks BLM Public Room at (907) 474-2200.

-BLM-