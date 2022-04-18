Alaskan Students Compete in Clean Energy Olympics





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – On March 26-31, 2022, Alaska students participated in the fourth annual Clean Energy Olympics competition. The Clean Energy Olympics is an engineering design challenge for Alaskan 4th-12th grade traditional and homeschool students. This year’s event was hybrid, with 10 teams with 36 students participating in person at Begich Middle School and 18 teams with 35 students participating virtually.

All of the participating teams designed and built model wind turbines which were measured for their power output – either in a wind tunnel at the in-person competition or in their classroom using a box fan. Each team also completed a knowledge test and presented their design to a panel of judges who evaluated their project based on innovation, use of materials, data collection, and design knowledge. The combined score from these components determined the winner in each age category. The in-person competition had an additional instant challenge where students had 30 minutes to build a tower for a small turbine using popsicle sticks, modeling clay, and pipe cleaners.

“The KidWind Challenge has given us the opportunity to encourage students to problem-solve, work together as teams, and experience success in their teamwork, design, and implementation of ideas.”

– Carol Drake, Science & Technology Teacher, American Charter Academy

Results:

Top state 4th-8th grade teams:

Bobs the Builders (Klawock, virtual competitors) Inkblot (Wasilla American Charter Academy, in-person competitors) AMC Air (Wasilla American Charter Academy, in-person competitors)

Top state 9th-12th grade teams:

Yaquleq (Mount Edgecumbe High School, from Quinaghak, virtual competitor) Katlula (Mount Edgecumbe High School, from Buckland, virtual competitor) Project Wind (Mount Edgecumbe High School, from Old Harbor, virtual competitor)

Special awards:

Flower Power – Instant Challenge winner, in-person competition

Girdwood Grizzlies – Best communication and presentation

Science Barbies (Northern Lights Charter Academy) – Best team name

The top two teams for each grade range have been invited to participate in the National KidWind competition May 16-19 in San Antonio, Texas. In last year’s National KidWind competition, Alaska middle school teams placed 2nd and 5th.

“What I am most looking forward to by competing in nationals is meeting new people, having fun, and just being able to compete.” – Marilyn, Student, Mt. Edgecumbe High School

The Clean Energy Olympics was sponsored by Matanuska Electric Association, Cook Inlet Regional Incorporation, and Alaska Electric Light and Power, with additional funding from the Office of Naval Research.

Click here for photos from the event. All students signed a media release at the event and all photos should credited to Renewable Energy Alaska Project.

